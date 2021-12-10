Peshang Sleman death: Fifth man charged with murder
- Published
A fifth person has been charged with the murder of a man who died after being found injured in a street.
Peshang Sleman was discovered near the Co-op in Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, Derbyshire, on 25 November after police were called to a disturbance.
He was taken to hospital but later pronounced dead by doctors, Derbyshire Police said.
Mohammad Ali Shekak, 20, of City Road, Sheffield, is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court later.
Four other men have already been charged with Mr Sleman's murder.
They are:
- Mohammed Rasulii, 32, of Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, charged with murder and threatening another with an offensive weapon
- Herish Zandi, 29, of Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, charged with murder and possessing an offensive weapon
- Sam Mohazeri, 24, of Croydon Road, Caterham, Surrey, charged with murder and having a bladed article in a public place
- Danyaal Panahi, 21, of Kelvedon Gardens, Nottingham, charged with murder
They are next due to appear at Derby Crown Court in February.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.