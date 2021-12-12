Chesterfield boys shave heads to support friend with cancer
- Published
Ten classmates have shaved their heads in support of their friend who was recently diagnosed with cancer.
Liam, 13, is in hospital receiving chemotherapy after being diagnosed three weeks ago with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
The boys, who are all Year 9 pupils at Outwood Academy Hasland Hall, in Chesterfield, are raising money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.
The school described the pupils as "amazing".
Billy, 13, who has been friends with Liam since they were in reception class, said: "I just wanted to do something to raise a bit of money for the charity.
"We tried to keep it a secret from Liam and wanted to surprise him but he found out about the fundraising page and put something on his Instagram that he was grateful for what we were doing.
"He's a really nice friend, easy to talk to, and is a good friend to everybody."
So far, the group has raised almost £2,000 in donations.
Their teacher Carolyn Hardwick said: "They were all quite upset about Liam's diagnosis and I said we should do something for charity.
"I told them to have a think about what they wanted to do and Billy came up with this idea.
"They have been really keen and excited about getting the sponsorship and they have all exceeded their targets. And the money is still coming in.
"Liam said he was really proud too. His mum showed him the pictures. He's really poorly at the moment, as he's just had chemo, but she said he's really happy that they have done it.
"I feel really, really humbled by it. They have been amazing."
She said other pupils now had plans to organise more events for their friend.
Head Ian Cooper said: "We are really proud of them.
"The fact that they have shown this level of empathy, courage and solidarity with their friend and a bit of brotherly spirit is great."
Heather Bowen from the Teenage Cancer Trust, said: "Fundraisers like the Year 9 pupils at Outwood Academy Hasland Hall mean the Teenage Cancer Trust can fund outstanding nurses to provide care and comfort, and experienced youth workers to help them cope with emotional distress.
"Without the support of fundraisers like these pupils, none of this would be possible."
