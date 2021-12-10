BBC News

Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by car in Chesterfield

A 66-year-old man was seriously injured in the crash in Chatsworth Road

A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in Derbyshire.

The crash, involving a Nissan Leaf car, happened at 16:50 GMT on Thursday in Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, close to the Factory Street junction.

The man, 66, was taken to the Northern General Hospital, in Sheffield.

Officers have launched an appeal and are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage of it.

