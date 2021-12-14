Benjamin Orton death: Teenager guilty of killing boy near cinema
- Published
A teenager has been found guilty of killing a boy who was stabbed in an alleyway near a cinema.
Benjamin Orton, 17, died after being stabbed multiple times near the Odeon cinema in Swadlincote, Derbyshire, on 12 June.
Three teenagers, all aged 17, were accused of his murder.
They have now been cleared of the charge, but one of them was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday.
During the trial, the court heard Mr Orton was stabbed 13 times and died at the scene.
His 20-year-old friend suffered five stab wounds to his neck and head and has been left partially paralysed.
Three teenagers, who cannot be named because of their ages, were charged with murder.
They were also accused of manslaughter, attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm. One of them was also charged with assisting an offender.
Two were found not guilty of all charges by the jury, who delivered their verdict after deliberating for 13 hours and 12 minutes.
But one, who was 16 at the time of the attack, was cleared of all charges except manslaughter. He had also pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon.
He is due to be sentenced on 14 January.
