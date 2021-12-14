Driver dies after car crashes into tree in Long Eaton
A man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a tree in Derbyshire, police have said.
Officers were called to Wilsthorpe Road, in Long Eaton, at about 14:50 GMT on Monday.
Derbyshire Police said a grey Skoda Octavia left the road and collided with the tree, adding the driver was taken to hospital where he later died. His family has been notified.
The road was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage has been urged to contact the force.
