Covid: Matlock doctor fears staff walkout over booster target
A doctor fears some NHS staff will quit due to the pressure to deliver the Covid-19 booster vaccination.
On Saturday, the government set a target of giving all adults in England a third jab before the end of December.
The prime minister said the Omicron variant would see the NHS overwhelmed unless the programme was accelerated.
But Dr Peter Holden, a GP based in Matlock, Derbyshire, said not enough notice had been given and employees were already "exhausted".
Boris Johnson announced he was bringing forward the deadline for all over-18s in England to book a booster from the end of January to the end of December due to the coming "tidal wave" of the new variant.
'No formal communication'
Dr Holden, who is a member of the Council of the British Medical Association, said he was "very annoyed" with the short notice.
"The government makes announcements without considering the consequences," he told BBC Radio Derby.
"The result was a lot of wasted time by doctors and staff having to say to people we don't know the rules, we don't have any formal communication and because the way the vaccine is distributed we don't have the stock.
"We had to disappoint a lot of patients, who were angry with staff.
"Staff frankly don't deserve people getting angry with them with something that's outside of their control."
Dr Holden said most staff had still not been given adequate leave since the pandemic began, adding: "They are exhausted and can't go the extra mile, but are trying hard to. They need a break.
"All the government is doing in England is keep cracking the whip that everything is business as usual... and some staff will walk."
He added the target of 1m booster jabs per day could be met if the supply of the vaccine and staff "hold up".
Since the announcement, there have been extensive queues at vaccination centres in Derby as people scrambled to get their jabs before Christmas.
Many people also reported issues with the booking system, which the NHS said was facing a high demand.
The Department of Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.
Previously Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the UK would "throw everything" at ramping up the booster vaccination programme.
