Appeal after cyclist seriously injured in Weston on Trent crash

Published
Police said the crash, involving a cyclist and black Lexus, took place at the junction of Main Street and Kings Mill Lane

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a car and cyclist that left the rider with serious injuries.

Police said the cyclist needed hospital treatment after the crash at the junction of Main Street and Kings Mill Lane in Weston on Trent.

The crash occurred at about 11:00 GMT on Sunday 21 November, the force added.

The cyclist, a man in his 50s, is now recovering at home, a Derbyshire Police spokesman added.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the collision is asked to contact the force.

