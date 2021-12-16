Ricky Collins: Man guilty of Killamarsh street stabbing murder
- Published
A man has been found guilty of murdering another man in a street assault.
Ricky Collins, from Sheffield, died after he was stabbed twice in his body and arm in Killamarsh, Derbyshire in March.
The 31-year-old was taken to hospital but died hours later after one of the wounds had cut through an artery.
On Wednesday Bradley Ward, 24, of Fairfax Drive in Sheffield was convicted at Derby Crown Court.
Staggered down road
During a three-week trial it was heard Ward had pulled up in a car alongside Mr Collin's van in Westthorpe Road at 22:00 on 29 March.
He got out of his car and stabbed Mr Collins, who staggered along the road and collapsed.
Three other people also admitted assisting an offender.
They are Ward's parents, David Ward of Fairfax Drive, Sheffield, and Kelly Ward of Birch Tree Road, Sheffield, along with Martin Mongan, 45, of Russell Street, Derby.
Det Ch Insp Sally Blaiklok, who led the investigation, said she hoped the result would "bring some semblance of closure" to Mr Collins's family.
"We understand this may be the first steps in them now being able to grieve as a family," she added.
Ward and the three others are due to be sentenced on 17 January.
