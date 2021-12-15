Walker collapses and dies in Peak District
- Published
A hiker has collapsed and died while out walking at a Peak District beauty spot.
The Edale Mountain Rescue Team said it was called by police to the lower end of Winnats Pass, near Castleton in Derbyshire, at about 12:30 GMT on 14 December.
The rescuers said the walker died at the scene, despite their best efforts to save them.
They assisted the police by taking them down by stretcher.
