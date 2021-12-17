Jobs saved as managers buy popular East Midlands chip shop chain
A chain of popular fish and chip shops has been saved from closure after it was bought by a team of its senior managers.
George's Tradition has six takeaways across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.
More than 100 jobs were put at risk when administrators were appointed earlier this year.
A pub, which had also been part of the chain, has not been taken on by the new owners but they will continue to operate it while a buyer is sought.
The newly established George's Tradition Group Limited (GTGL) has taken over the running of the shops in Allestree, Chellaston, Chilwell, Ilkeston, Long Eaton and West Bridgford, saving 110 jobs.
The Thorn Tree Pub in Woodlinkin, Derbyshire, was not part of the agreed deal but the 26 staff will be retained in the interim, GTGL said.
'Delighted'
Nick Hogan, the chief executive of GTGL, said: "It's fantastic that the business is out of its period of uncertainty, has financial stability, and we can now concentrate purely on providing the best service possible.
"I was delighted to share this news with our incredible staff before Christmas."
George's Tradition sites in Leek and Loughborough are owned by a separate, independent entity and were not impacted by the administration.
