Car crashes through Sainsbury's supermarket window

Published
Shelves and food were left strewn across the floor in the smash, in which no one was hurt

A car careered through a supermarket window leaving shelves and food strewn across the floor.

The red Audi hit Sainsbury's on Peak Drive, Allenton, Derby, at about 22:00 GMT on Saturday.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted: "In-store cleaner required in the pet food aisle please."

It said an investigation was ongoing but initial CCTV inquiries showed a "poor standard of driving" in the car park. No-one was hurt in the crash.

The post added there was "lots and lots of damage".

No arrests have been made.

Police said initial inquiries show "poor standard of driving"

