Peak District walkers spot spectacular cloud inversions

Published
Image source, Andrew Clark
Image caption,
Walkers said the view from Mam Tor in Derbyshire was "amazing"

Walkers who braved the cold over the weekend were rewarded with impressive scenes as conditions were right for "spectacular" cloud inversions.

Also known as temperature inversions, they can form in valleys giving a view above the clouds, like looking out of an aeroplane window.

The Met Office said they could happen all year round but are most common in winter.

Image source, Dean Hepworth
Image caption,
During a cloud inversion it gets warmer as you get nearer the top of a hill

Andrew Clark, who was hiking at Mam Tor on Saturday, said: "I almost went home from walking in the fog - glad I didn't.

"It was an amazing experience and have never seen cloud inversions before.

"I stayed up there for a couple of hours to experience the sunset too."

Image source, Dean Hepworth
Image caption,
Dean Hepworth stayed up Mam Tor until dusk enjoying the view

An inversion happens when the temperature increases with height, the Met Office said.

"This often happens in areas of high pressure, where the air high up often sinks towards the ground," it said.

"As it falls, it dries out and warms up. This warm layer of air can act as a lid and trap cooler air near the surface."

Image source, High Peak Trails
Image caption,
Peak District walkers spent several hours enjoying the views on Saturday

Dean Hepworth was also walking in the Mam Tor and Lose Hill area on Saturday.

He said the cloud inversion was visible from about 11:00 GMT and he stayed looking it all afternoon.

"I've never seen anything as spectacular as this before, hence I stayed up on the ridge till dusk," he said.

Image source, @wayne_outdoors_
Image caption,
Wayne Wit saw the cloud inversion in Leicestershire

Wayne Wit also saw the cloud inversion - but further south at the highest point in Leicestershire.

He said: "I'm a regular walker of Bardon Hill and all the surrounding areas.

"I've seen cloud inversions a couple of times but never around here and it was absolutely unreal.

"Very overwhelming but stunningly beautiful to witness."

Image source, Jo
Image caption,
Looking off the northern edge of Kinder Scout

