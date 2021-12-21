Firefighters tackle 5G phone mast blaze in Derby
A joint police and fire service investigation is under way after a blaze at a 5G phone mast in Derby.
Emergency services were called to the fire at the mast in Old Mansfield Road, Breadsall Hilltop at about 20:00 GMT on Monday.
Crews said the fire could "be seen from a considerable distance".
Part of the nearby A61 Sir Frank Whittle Road is closed as inquiries continue and would remain shut "while the area is made safe", police said.
The mast was also deliberately set alight in May last year just days after it was put up.
