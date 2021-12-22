Grey Derby wall could get eco-friendly makeover
- Published
Plans to turn a "tired and dirty" cemetery wall in Derby into a "living" wall covered in plants and greenery are being considered.
A group of local councillors want to brighten up the structure, which runs along Nottingham Road in Chaddesden.
In October they proposed adding a mural celebrating Derby's history and heritage.
Now they have said the mural could be combined with or replaced by the added greenery.
"Living" walls are seen as a way of enhancing unremarkable structures, improving an area's carbon footprint and providing habitats for bees and other insects.
Chaddesden councillor Jerry Pearce said a decision was likely to be made in the new year, once feedback from residents had been taken into account.
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "We will consider the points raised by residents after Christmas and hopefully come up with a scheme - either a mural or living wall or a combination of both if we can satisfy all residents.
"We realise that some are concerned about the wall with it being a cemetery but whatever is decided, it will be discreet and tastefully carried out."
He added their grounds maintenance team was "enthusiastic" about the living wall idea as it "would help in a small way towards our carbon footprint".
