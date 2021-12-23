Risley crash death driver 'treated victim like roadkill'
- Published
A driver who texted his landlord to say he was drunk before killing a 15-year-old cyclist in a crash and leaving the scene has been jailed.
Adam Barry was hit by an Audi car in Derby Road, near Risley, Derbyshire, on the evening of 25 April 2020 and died in hospital.
Milan Gugyel was on the phone during the crash and did not stop or report it to emergency services, a court heard.
He was sentenced to five years and 11 months at Derby Crown Court.
The 34-year-old, of Holmesfield Drive, in Heanor, previously pleaded guilty to death by dangerous driving.
The victim's father said Gugyel, a professional HGV driver, had treated his son like "worthless roadkill".
The court heard on the day of the crash he had been to a friend's house for drinks and dinner in breach of national lockdown rules.
He also joined a "mini street party" before driving home.
While under the influence of alcohol and distracted by a hands-free call he drove into the back of Adam's BMX.
'Went to bed'
Judge Robert Egbuna said: "Instead of stopping and helping or at least calling the emergency services, your only thought was to save yourself.
"You left the scene and drove to your home and went to bed in the knowledge there had been a serious accident."
"The impact of the accident did not kill Adam immediately. If you had stopped at the scene it is likely the paramedics would have arrived in minutes.
"Your failure to stop resulted in delay of treatment to Adam in the region of 20 minutes.
"While it is not possible to say whether Adam would have survived, you left Adam's parents wondering if he would have been saved if you had stopped."
The court heard the teenager, from Sandiacre, was found on the roadside after a passer-by spotted debris and a trainer in the carriageway.
It was uncertain how much alcohol Gugyel had consumed but one witness said she had seen him "drink several beers" and "drink out of a tumbler" with whisky or something similar.
"In her opinion he was not in a fit state to drive home," said prosecutor Laura Pitman.
When police traced Gugyel the next morning he blew zero into a breathalyser.
But the court heard he had sent a text to his landlord while at his friend's house saying: "I am drunk already".
Ms Pitman said it was "inconceivable" Gugyel did not know he had collided with a bike and CCTV footage caught Gugyel examining the car for damage when he got home.
'Our life sentence'
Adam's father Peter Barry said his son was a beautiful young man who was "loving", "compassionate" and "an outstanding guitar player".
He said "who knows" if the driver had stopped it may have given the "few minutes needed".
"Adam deserves so much better and was treated as worthless roadkill," he added.
Mr Barry said his mother died from Covid six days before Adam's death.
"No-one should have to go to the mortuary and see your mother on one side of the room and son on the other," he said.
"No sentence will ever be enough. Our life sentence started 18 months ago and will continue for the rest of our lives."
Gugyel was disqualified from driving for five years, which will begin after his release from prison, and will be required to take an extended retest.
