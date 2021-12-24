Finley Boden: Two charged with murdering 10-month-old baby
- Published
Two people have been charged with murdering a baby boy who died in 2020.
Police said paramedics were called to a house in Old Whittington, near Chesterfield, Derbyshire, on Christmas Day after receiving reports a 10-month-old boy was unresponsive.
Finley Boden was taken to hospital but pronounced dead, a spokesman said.
Stephen Boden, 29, of Barrow Hill, and 21-year-old Shannon Marsden, of no fixed abode, have been charged with murder and two counts of neglect.
They appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Friday, and will next appear at Derby Crown Court on 4 January.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook,Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.