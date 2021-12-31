Covid: 'Challenging' increase in hospital patients
Health bosses in Derbyshire have described hospital conditions as "incredibly challenging" due to an increase in coronavirus patients.
According to the latest figures, 41 people were being treated for Covid at Chesterfield Royal Hospital - up from 19 before Christmas.
At the Royal Derby Hospital and the Queen's Hospital in Burton, numbers increased from 78 to 93.
Across the three hospitals, 19 Covid patients were in intensive care.
The University Hospitals of Derby and Burton (UHDB) NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the Royal Derby and Queen's Hospital, said it had also seen an increase in staff absences due to Covid.
Before Christmas it was reported that 400 staff were absent - this figure has now increased to 460. The trust employs about 12,000 people, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Chesterfield Royal Hospital said it had also seen "increased absences due to the number of colleagues testing Covid positive".
Berenice Groves, deputy chief executive at Chesterfield Royal Hospital said: "It's incredibly challenging right now.
"We'd like to encourage our local community to continue to help and support us by doing the right things."
Gavin Boyle, chief executive at UHDB, said: "The best thing you can do to help us is to have the vaccine to keep yourself and your loved ones safe over winter, it's the best defence we have against Covid-19."
According to Chesterfield Royal Hospital, 80% of patients with Covid had been vaccinated before being admitted.
It was not clear, however, how many doses they had received.
