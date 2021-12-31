Arrest after man seen with swords in Heanor
A man has been arrested after residents in a Derbyshire town reported seeing a man walking around with two swords.
Derbyshire Police were called to Heanor's market place at about 08:00 GMT on Friday.
A force spokesman said they had received a report a man was acting suspiciously.
A 39-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and taken into police custody.
