Covid: Non-essential patient visits stopped at Nottingham hospitals
- Published
Non-essential patient visits to hospitals in Nottingham are being suspended for two weeks to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust says it will stop visits for two weeks from New Year's Day due to high case rates.
It said the move would allow it to "keep patients and staff as safe as possible during the pandemic".
Visits will be allowed for parents and carers of children.
The trust is responsible for Nottingham City Hospital and the Queen's Medical Centre
Other exceptions will be made for critically ill patients, those receiving end-of-life care, people supporting others through labour, antenatal scans and postnatal treatment.
People will also be allowed to attend if patients "needs assistance with their communication or to meet their health, emotional, religious or spiritual care needs".
The trust said any visitors should take a lateral flow test on the day of their visit, adding they may be asked for proof before entry.
Social distancing measures are also being encouraged.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.