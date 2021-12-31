New Years Honours 2022: William Roache 'delighted' with OBE
- Published
Coronation Street actor William Roache says he is "delighted" to have been made an OBE in the New Year Honours list.
The 89-year-old debuted as Ken Barlow in the first episode of the ITV soap in 1960.
Last year he received a Guinness World Record for becoming the longest-serving TV soap star in the world.
Roache, from Ilkeston, Derbyshire, said being recognised for his services to drama and charity was "wonderful".
The actor said he was "immensely grateful" to Coronation Street, as "without the programme I wouldn't be in this position".
"I'm delighted to be receiving an OBE as it's such a wonderful honour. I can't tell you how proud I am," he said.
"Coronation Street has given me so much in life and I absolutely love the programme and everyone who works on the show."
Having spent more than six decades on the cobbles, his character has been involved in a number of major storylines, including several relationships and three marriages.
The popular soap celebrated its 60th birthday in December 2020 with a live episode and ITV commissioned a portrait of Roache to mark the occasion.
The actor, who was previously made an MBE for services to TV drama in the New Year Honours list in 2001, took time away from acting last year after contracting Covid.
Also named among the honours are Derbyshire Paralympians Ryan Cowling and Ben Watson.
Cowling, from Matlock, has been made an MBE for his services to wheelchair rugby after playing a key role in Team GB winning gold at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.
The 45-year-old former serviceman began playing the sport in 2010 for fun before he was called up on his 40th birthday to represent his country.
Ben Watson was appointed MBE for services to cycling.
The 32-year-old, from Glossop, picked up two golds at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics having only joined Team GB's foundation squad four years ago after quitting his office job.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.