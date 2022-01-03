Warning after drivers pass broken Derbyshire train barrier
Police said they were "shocked" at how many people risked going through railway crossing barriers that were stuck half-open.
Officers were were called to Findern Lane, in Willington, Derbyshire on Wednesday.
They said that, on arrival, the red warning lights were flashing but people were still going through.
Mercia Police Safer Neighbourhood Team warned drivers to not risk using a broken level crossing.
A spokesperson said: "Despite the clear and real danger of a train passing at any moment we were shocked at how many people still wanted to risk going through despite us being present stopping vehicles.
"Please, if you find yourself at train crossing which has broken do not risk passing through it."
