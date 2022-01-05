BBC News

Weather: Snow and ice weather warning for Derbyshire

Published
Image source, BBC Weather Watcher lausturner
Image caption,
It snowed heavily in Buxton in November

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for north and west Derbyshire.

The Met Office said frequent sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel during Thursday and into Friday morning.

The warning covers parts of the county including Bakewell, Matlock and Buxton, as well as other areas of the UK.

Longer journey times by road, bus and on train services are expected, said the Met Office.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics