Two arrested after dying baby found in Belper house
- Published
Two people, including a teenager, have been arrested after the death of a baby in Derbyshire.
Police said they were alerted by ambulance crews on Sunday morning to a young child in cardiac arrest at an address on Acorn Drive, Belper.
The baby was taken to hospital but died on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers confirmed a 21-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident.
They have been released on police bail pending further investigations.
Police said their inquiry was ongoing and a cordon remains in place at the scene.
