Snow causes disruption in the Derbyshire Peak District
The weather is causing issues on the roads with snow forcing some routes in Derbyshire to close.
Snow has fallen in Glossop and across the Peak District, including around Grindleford and Castleton.
Derbyshire County Council closed Snake Pass, the A57 and the A6024 Holme Moss at about 11:00 GMT.
It said gritters have been along the high routes and will be gritting primary and secondary routes this afternoon.
The National Trust has closed its Longshaw Estate site to keep staff, volunteers and visitors safe, it said.
Sites in Ilam and Dovedale remain open but may close early as more snow is forecast, it added.
