Derby students told to leave accommodation after fire survey
- Published
Students living in a hall of residents with 350 rooms have been told they will not be allowed back for the rest of the academic year.
The University of Derby said it had been forced to close its Cathedral Court building following a fire survey.
Residents were first made aware of the issue just before Christmas when they were told they needed to move out of the building.
The university said its priority was to ensure students were supported.
Last month the University of Derby received a report following a routine fire survey carried out at Cathedral Court, a spokesperson said.
A decision was made to relocate students from the city centre building to another hall of residence.
On 22 December, while the vast majority of students had left for the Christmas break, they were told they needed to move out.
It wasn't known how long they would be away for until Thursday when the university confirmed the building would remain closed for the rest of the academic year.
Supporting students
A university spokesperson said: "Further assessments undertaken over the past two weeks have confirmed that the required maintenance works will be noisy and intrusive, and not conducive to an enjoyable environment in which to live, study and socialise.
"Therefore, we have taken the difficult decision, in our students' best interests, to close Cathedral Court for the rest of this academic year.
"Our priority now is to ensure our students are supported to give them certainty in their living arrangements."
It said it was keeping students informed about how to collect their possessions.
