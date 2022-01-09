Swadlincote takeaway driver found with dead pheasants in car
- Published
A takeaway delivery driver has been reported to environmental health officers after police found a "bouquet of dead pheasants" in the car.
Officers working in Swadlincote, Derbyshire, said they followed the car after it was driven away from a local takeaway on Saturday.
In a post on social media they said the grim discovery was found in the boot.
The driver was also found not to have the correct insurance and the vehicle was seized.
In a post on Facebook, the safer neighbourhood team (SNT) said the Citroen car was followed after it had been seen turning right at a roundabout without indicating.
When it stopped, officers spoke to the driver and found they didn't have the right insurance, it added.
The driver was given a summons for the traffic offences and the car was taken to the local impound.
However, the SNT said officers also made another discovery.
"When they looked through the window of the car they were shocked to see a bouquet of dead pheasants in the boot - resulting in a report being issued to local environmental health officers at South Derbyshire District Council."
