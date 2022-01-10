Stunning sunrise captured across the East Midlands
People across the East Midlands woke up to a beautiful sunrise to start off the week.
BBC Weather Watchers and social media users captured colourful scenes on Monday and shared their pictures online.
Gillian Brown, BBC Weather presenter
You might be familiar with the phrase, 'red sky at night shepherd's delight'- a saying that is more reliable when we have weather fronts approaching from the west.
Red or pink sunsets are often thought to mean calmer conditions are on the way.
But today, 'red sky in the morning, shepherd's warning' was more appropriate.
Skies were a mix of pink, orange and red - colours that usually suggest weather systems are pushing in from the west - as they usually do in the UK.
The pink sunrises across the East Midlands were alluding to just that; warning of the next set of weather fronts, bringing cloud and rain, leading to more unsettled conditions.
