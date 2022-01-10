Derbyshire Police probe after body of woman found at home
- Published
A police investigation is under way after the body of a woman was found at a home in Derbyshire.
Officers were called over concerns for the safety of a woman at a property in Whiteleas Avenue, North Wingfield, at 14:50 GMT on Friday.
The body of a 30-year-old woman was discovered at the address.
Derbyshire Police said inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding her death were ongoing, adding a file is being prepared for the coroner.
"Her family are aware, and our thoughts are with them at this time," a force spokeswoman said.
Anyone with any information has been asked to contact police.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.