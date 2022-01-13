Derby woman aims to inspire others with 100 marathons in 100 days
By Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
A woman is hoping to run a record-breaking 100 marathons in 100 consecutive days.
Kate Jayden, from Derbyshire, aims to run 26.2 miles each day until 10 April - a total of 2,620 miles.
The 35-year-old endurance athlete said what had initially started as a joke with a friend was now a challenge she was determined to finish.
The current record for running marathons on consecutive days is 95, according to Guinness World Records.
Mrs Jayden, from Hartington, said she was getting up at 04:45 GMT each day to complete most marathons before starting work.
She said her demanding day job in financial services and weather conditions in the Peak District would be testing in the coming months.
"Running in the dark has been tough," she added.
"I usually avoid running on my own in the dark because you are quite vulnerable and I run where there is no phone signal.
"Doing this in the Peak District is also not a great idea as it is the middle of winter and it can rain at any time. And doing this while I'm trying to work is also not a good idea."
Mrs Jayden is training for a Deca Triathlon in July, which will see her taking on a 24-mile swim, 1,120-mile bike ride and 262-mile run.
"Because I have done a lot of endurance challenges I keep pushing further and further with each one I do," she said.
"I do it to encourage other women into sport and also to show representation of the LGBT community because having that visibility is important.
"Also if I complete 100 marathons in 100 days I will break a record.
"It would be a great thing to have, it would be awesome if I could do that but my primary reason for doing this is the 2,600 mile journey and fundraising."
Mrs Jayden is raising money for charities, The Refugee Council, Trussell Trust and The Hygiene Bank.
According to Guinness World Records, Alyssa Clark from the US currently holds the record for running 95 marathons in 95 consecutive days.
