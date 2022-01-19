Ricky Collins: Man jailed for 23 years over Killamarsh murder
A man has been jailed for life for murdering another man in a street assault.
Ricky Collins, from Sheffield, was stabbed in his body and arm during a row in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, in March 2021.
The 31-year-old was taken to hospital but died hours later after one of the wounds had cut through an artery.
At Derby Crown Court, Bradley Ward, 24, of Fairfax Drive in Sheffield, was sentenced to a minimum of 23 years.
'Mindless killing'
Ward was found guilty of murder after a three-week trial in December.
The court heard that late on 29 March 2021, Ward was told by his girlfriend she had just been assaulted by Collins.
Ward drove towards her house but met Collins' van and there was a confrontation during which the stabbing took place.
Mr Collins had time to make a phone call to ask for help before he collapsed.
Sentencing, Judge Robert Egbuna said: "No matter what had happened, Ricky Collins did not deserve to die.
"The mindless killing of Ricky Collins was fuelled by rage."
Fled the scene
Judge Egbuna told Ward he had "caused untold misery" and was "devoid of remorse".
Ward fled the scene but was arrested six days later.
Three other people - Ward's parents, David and Kelly Ward and relative Martin Mongan - admitted assisting an offender.
Both David Ward, from Sheffield, and Mongan, 45, of Russell Street, Derby, were jailed for two years.
Kelly Ward, also from Sheffield, will be sentenced at a later date.
