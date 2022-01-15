Terry Christian welcomed back on return to BBC Radio Derby
Motor-mouthed Mancunian Terry Christian is due to return to the BBC radio station that kicked off his career for a week of special shows, 40 years after his first appearance.
Christian was given his own programme on BBC Radio Derby, aged 21, after being spotted as a contributor on a programme about inner city riots.
His programme, Barbed Wireless, won two Sony Awards.
Christian said he remained proud of the programme.
'Welcomed back'
Barbed Wireless, which won Sony Awards in 1985 and 1986 for Best Specialist Music Show, was a youth programme that featured rock, reggae and funk music.
Prior to the role, Christian had been unemployed and was one of a number of contributors featured in a Granada television programme looking at deprivation and the causes of the riots of 1981.
Barbed Wireless ran from 1982 until 1988 and Christian moved into TV, famously presenting the 90s show The Word for Channel 4.
He said: "Barbed Wireless came about as a music magazine show.
"To this day I think it is the thing I've enjoyed the most.
"I'm very proud to have been many people's starting point in their media career."
He added he was pleased to be returning to BBC Radio Derby, adding: "I've really missed doing radio."
The station's executive editor Aftab Gulzar said: "I'm really excited that, four decades after launching Barbed Wireless, Terry is back on Radio Derby for this week of special shows.
"Award-winning and groundbreaking, the show was ahead of its time because it was a platform for new music and new voices.
"There are so many Derbyshire people who Terry built a connection with that I know he'll be very much welcomed back."
The Barbed Wireless anniversary series will run from 17 to 21 January, from 21:00 to 22:00 GMT.
