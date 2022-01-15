Derbyshire: RSPCA appeal to dog walkers after four sheep die
- Published
Dog walkers in Derbyshire are being urged to keep their pets on leads while walking near livestock after four sheep from one flock died.
The RSPCA said two sheep went off a cliff after being frightened, while another two died after being attacked.
Rescuers called to Wolfscote Dale in Hartington on 2 January managed to save another animal after it fell off a cliff and on to a ledge below.
The stranded sheep had been spotted by a walker, who alerted the RSPCA.
Animal rescue officer Andy Sowden said: "Whilst the vast majority of people take care as a matter of course, sadly accidents can happen and even the most docile and obedient dogs can get distracted and excited by grazing animals.
"Dog owners should remember it is lawful for farmers to shoot a dog to protect livestock which would be distressing for everyone involved; and owners can face a police prosecution if their dog is caught worrying livestock."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.