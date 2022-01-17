Langwith Junction: Murder probe continues after woman, 86, killed
By Heather Burman
BBC News
- Published
A murder investigation is continuing after an 86-year-old woman was killed in her home and her husband left with life-threatening injuries.
The woman, named locally as Freda Walker, died at Station Road, Langwith Junction, Derbyshire, on Saturday.
Her husband, thought to be local politician Ken Walker, 88, was taken to hospital for treatment.
Derbyshire Police said it was not being treated as a domestic incident and no arrests have been made.
The force said it was working on "a number of lines of inquiry" as they search for those responsible.
Ch Supt Hayley Barnett said: "This is a horrific incident for the community of Langwith Junction and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of those affected.
"There was also a serious level of violence used in the incident and we are doing all we can to understand the circumstances and find those responsible.
"A team of detectives are working round the clock and I would urge anyone, particularly any drivers with dashcam or homeowners with CCTV that covers the area, to come forwards as a matter of urgency."
Officers remain in the area and are expected to be there for "some time to come".
Neighbours have described the pair as a "sweet old couple" who would say hello to people walking past.
Mr Walker was previously chairman of Bolsover District Council and was last month made an Honorary Alderman for his services.
