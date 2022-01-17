Derby County: MPs join fight to save club in administration
MPs are urging the government to intervene to safeguard the future of Derby County.
The Championship side went into administration in September with severe debts and have been deducted 21 points.
The English Football League (EFL) has given the club until 1 February to prove it can fund the rest of the season or it could face expulsion.
But administrators say legal cases brought against the Rams by other clubs are delaying a takeover.
Derby North MP Amanda Solloway and North West Leicestershire MP Andrew Bridgen said they would be raising the matter with the sports minister.
Mr Bridgen said they would also be holding a meeting with EFL bosses.
Derby County's administrators Quantuma said efforts to secure a buyer were being hampered by outstanding legal cases involving Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers.
Both clubs are unhappy at the impact of Derby County's financial dealings on their own league placings in recent seasons.
Quantama said the two preferred bidders were not willing to put their money into the club until there was clarity over whether compensation would need to be paid.
A petition calling for the government to intervene in the situation has been signed by more than 41,000 people.
I have many constituents who are Derby County fans and the situation they find themselves with the @EFL is of great concern to myself and my MP colleagues, I have written to the Minister and the EFL seeking a meeting to discuss how to overcome the obstacles to a swift takeover— Andrew Bridgen (@ABridgen) January 16, 2022
Mr Bridgen said there were a large number of Rams fans in his constituency and it would be "devastating" if the "dubious" claims for compensation put the club's future in jeopardy.
"I will be lobbying the Government to ensure we don't have a disaster on our hands," he said.
"If they were ejected from the league they'd have to start again at the very bottom and work their way back up.
"I don't think there is any football fan of any allegiance across the Midlands that would want to see that happen to Derby County, one of the oldest clubs in the UK," he said.
The EFL and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport have been approached for a comment.
