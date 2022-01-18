BBC News

Wolf Moon captured above the East Midlands

By Amy Woodfield
Image source, Michael Platten
Image caption,
A paraglider at Wollaton Hall, Nottingham, went for a closer look at the Wolf Moon

The first full Moon of 2022, known as the Wolf Moon, provided photographers with some beautiful pictures.

The National Space Centre in Leicester said January's full Moon was given this name after the "howling of hungry wolves".

Image source, Helen
Image caption,
Above the rooftops in Hucknall, Nottinghamshire
Image source, Rich_in_Rutland
Image caption,
Lighting up the dark sky above Uppingham, Rutland

East Midlands photographers, who managed to avoid any hungry wolves, have been sharing their images of the Moon, which shone brightly in the clear skies.

Media caption,
Wolf Moon rising captured in timelapse footage

According to the space centre, full Moons happen roughly every 29.5 days, when the Moon is located on the opposite side of the Earth to the Sun and so appears fully illuminated.

Image source, Harry-Joy
Image caption,
A close-up of the Wolf Moon from Eckington, Derbyshire
Image source, skybluemoss
Image caption,
The Wolf Moon at sunset near Loughborough
Image source, Janice Dyson
Image caption,
Glowing through the trees in Wingerworth, Derbyshire

The next full Moon will be the Snow Moon on 16 February.

