Derbyshire man who called for arson attacks on mosques jailed
A man who posted Facebook messages calling for arson attacks on mosques has been jailed.
Police said in October 2018, Paul Shelton, using an alias, posted extreme right-wing views that included two coded messages about burning mosques.
The 51-year-old was arrested at his home that same month and later charged.
Shelton denied two charges of inciting religious hatred but on Tuesday at Derby Crown Court, he changed his plea and was jailed for 20 months.
'Horrifying' language
Derbyshire Police said Shelton denied two counts of publishing threatening written material intending to stir up religious hatred in January 2020.
The force added due to delays in the court process, Shelton's hearing was put back to Tuesday.
Shelton, of Buxton Road, Furness Vale, Derbyshire, was also handed a five-year criminal behaviour order - meaning he must provide police with details of any electronic devices he owns.
He was also banned from creating any online social media profiles in any other name.
Det Insp Graham Prince said: "The language used by Paul Shelton in his posts was nothing short of horrifying.
"We have seen on an all too frequent basis the way in which online postings such as this can be taken into the physical world with absolutely devastating consequences - and it is clear from the sentence imposed that the courts have taken this matter very seriously."
