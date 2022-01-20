A38 crash: Children escape before lorry hits broken-down car
Police have praised a woman who got two children out of a broken-down car before it was hit by a lorry.
Officers said the woman did "the right thing" by getting herself and the children out of the car and behind the barrier on the A38 in Derbyshire.
A lorry then crashed into the back of the vehicle, the Derbyshire roads policing unit said on Twitter.
Derbyshire Police said no-one was injured in the collision near Alfreton on Tuesday evening.
The force also confirmed no arrests had been made.
