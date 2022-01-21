Freda and Ken Walker: Murder charge after couple in 80s attacked at home
A man has been charged with the murder of an 86-year-old woman and the attempted murder of her 88-year-old husband after they were attacked at their home.
Freda Walker was found dead in Station Road, Langwith Junction, Derbyshire, on 15 January.
Ken Walker, a former district councillor, remains in hospital in a critical condition.
Vasile Culea is due to appear before magistrates in Nottingham on Saturday.
Derbyshire Police said Mr Culea was arrested at his home in Grove Road, Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire, on Thursday.
The 33-year-old has been remanded in custody, the force added.
The pair were discovered by a concerned neighbour at about 09:00 GMT.
Mrs Walker died at the scene and her husband was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Assistant Chief Constable Dave Kirby thanked the public for their support in the investigation.
"While today's charge is clearly positive news, and one that I hope brings a degree of reassurance, the investigation into the incident continues," he said.
He reiterated an earlier appeal for anyone who was walking or driving in Station Road, between 16:30 on Friday 14 January and 09:00 GMT on Saturday 15 January, to come forward.
