Ricky Collins death: Mother jailed for helping hide killer son
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
A mother has been jailed for 12 months for helping her son go on the run after he murdered another man in a stabbing.
Bradley Ward attacked Ricky Collins, from Sheffield, during a row in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, in March 2021.
At Derby Crown Court on Wednesday, Ward, 24, also from Sheffield, was jailed for a minimum of 23 years.
Kelly Ward, 42, admitted assisting an offender, and the court heard a judge reject her claims she was unaware of the nature of her son's crime.
Bradley Ward was found guilty of murder after a three-week trial in December.
The court heard Ward's parents drove him out of Sheffield to another house and then told police they had not seen him.
Kelly Ward, from Sheffield, had told the court she thought her son had only been involved in a fight and was initially unaware of the stabbing - despite a series of calls to relatives from her mobile phone.
Judge Robert Egbuna, sentencing, said: "She played an integral part in assisting her son evade detection.
"I was unimpressed with her attempts to suggest it was her husband who was answering her phone and using her phone at all times."
Two other people - Bradley Ward's father David and relative Martin Mongan - also admitted assisting an offender.
Both David Ward, from Sheffield, and Mongan, 45, of Russell Street, Derby, were jailed for two years at an earlier hearing.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.