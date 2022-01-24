Two men in hospital after A38 crash in Derbyshire
- Published
Two men have been taken to hospital following a crash involving a van and a car on the A38 in Derbyshire.
Police said officers came across the collision just after 05:15 GMT.
The southbound carriageway was closed between the M1 junction 28 and Alfreton while emergency services worked to clear the wreckage but it has since reopened.
Neither of the two men were thought to have been seriously injured, police said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.