Freda Walker: Trial date set for man charged with murder of woman, 86
A trial date has been set for a man charged with the murder of an 86-year-old woman and the attempted murder of her 88-year-old husband.
Freda Walker was found dead at her home in Station Road, Langwith Junction, Derbyshire, on 15 January.
Vasile Culea, 33, appeared at Derby Crown Court but spoke only to confirm his name.
After a discussion with prosecution and defence counsel, Judge Nirmal Shant set a date of 4 October for the trial.
Ken Walker, a former district councillor, was found critically injured and taken to hospital.
An update on his condition is expected later.
Speaking through a Romanian interpreter, Mr Culea, of Grove Road, Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire, confirmed his name but did not add anything further.
He did not enter a plea and a plea hearing was scheduled for 25 March.
