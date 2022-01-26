BBC News

Killamarsh: Man in court accused of murdering mum and children

By Greig Watson & PA news agency
BBC News

Published
Image source, Derbyshire Police
Image caption,
Terri Harris (bottom left) and her children John Paul Bennett (top left) and Lacey Bennett (bottom right) were found dead along with Lacey's friend Connie Gent (top right)

A man charged with murdering four people whose bodies were discovered at a house in Derbyshire has appeared in court.

Damien Bendall is accused of raping and murdering 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and murdering her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11.

They were found in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, on 19 September.

Mr Bendall did not enter a plea during the hearing at Derby Crown Court.

Image source, Supplied
Image caption,
Damien Bendall has been charged with four counts of murder

Wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans and a surgical face mask, the defendant was surrounded by five dock officers throughout the short hearing.

The murder charges allege he unlawfully killed all four victims on a day between 17 September and 20 September 2021.

An inquest opening at Chesterfield Coroner's Court previously heard the four died as a result of a "violent attack".

Mr Bendall is due to stand trial on 21 March.

Judge Nirmal Shant QC remanded Mr Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, back into custody to appear at the same court for a plea hearing on February 25.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics