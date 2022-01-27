BBC News

Man guilty of manslaughter after Derby crash death

Gianne Obafial was injured in the crash on 19 July and died in hospital nine days later

A teenager has been found guilty of the manslaughter of a man who died from injuries sustained in a crash.

Nineteen-year-old Gianne Obafial died in hospital on 28 July, nine days after he was hit by a car in Mercian Way, Derby.

Lawson Byrd had denied both murder and manslaughter during a trial at Derby Crown Court.

The 19-year-old, of Ash Close, Burton-upon-Trent, who was cleared of murder, will be sentenced on Friday.

