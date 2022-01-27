Man guilty of manslaughter after Derby crash death
- Published
A teenager has been found guilty of the manslaughter of a man who died from injuries sustained in a crash.
Nineteen-year-old Gianne Obafial died in hospital on 28 July, nine days after he was hit by a car in Mercian Way, Derby.
Lawson Byrd had denied both murder and manslaughter during a trial at Derby Crown Court.
The 19-year-old, of Ash Close, Burton-upon-Trent, who was cleared of murder, will be sentenced on Friday.
