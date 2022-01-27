Derby County: Boards of support for troubled football club
Five large advertising boards have been put up by a city council in support of its struggling football club.
Derby County have been in administration since September and are facing the threat of liquidation if a takeover deal cannot be reached.
Boards printed with the slogan #SaveDerbyCounty have been put up at Pride Park, Hampshire Road, the Assembly Rooms and in Spondon.
Derby City Council said the signs have been installed "to show our support".
The council said: "Pledges of support for Derby County have already come from across the city, and as an extra show of support we have displayed the 'Save Derby County' message on council-owned display boards.
"We cannot underestimate the impact of a successful football club in the city, not just in spreading the Derby brand across a wide stage, but also in the value it adds to our local economy.
"We will continue working with Team Derby to try and ensure the survival of Derby County Football Club."
