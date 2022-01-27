Langley Mill: Attempted rape charge after woman attacked
- Published
A man has been charged with attempted rape after a woman was assaulted in Derbyshire.
The attack is thought to have happened in Cromford Road, Langley Mill, between 01:00 and 02:00 GMT on 16 January, police said.
A 22-year-old man from Underwood has been charged with attempted rape and sexual assault.
He is scheduled to appear before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court later.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.