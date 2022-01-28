Peak District: Frozen 'fish eye' forms on rock
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
A frost formation on a rock, resembling a fish eye, has been spotted by an unsuspecting photographer.
Leigh Pugh was hoping to get a picture of the sunrise in the Derbyshire Peak District when he got the feeling he was being watched.
He posted his picture of the frozen puddle on social media where many users said the rock resembled a fish's - or even a dragon's - head.
The 51-year-old said he was "just in the right place at the right time."
Mr Pugh spotted the bizarre formation last week on Stanton Moor Edge, near Birchover.
He said it was too cloudy to capture the sunrise but just as he was heading off he noticed something a bit fishy.
"As I turned around to head back I noticed it looking at me - I couldn't believe how lifelike it was with the thick layer of frost," he said.
"So my disappointment of the sunrise was made worth it with this fantastic discovery."
Mr Pugh, from Darley Dale, said he had never seen anything like it before, adding he does not expect to ever again.
"Just the right place at the right time I suppose," he added.
