BBC News

Ayia Napa: Woman wins appeal against gang rape lie conviction

By Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News

Published
Image source, Reuters
Image caption,
The Derbyshire woman was tried and convicted of causing public mischief in Cyprus

A British woman who reported being gang-raped in Cyprus has had her conviction for allegedly lying about the attack overturned.

The woman, then 19, told Cypriot police she had been raped by a group of 12 Israeli men in Ayia Napa in July 2019.

The Derbyshire teenager retracted the allegation after being held without a lawyer, and was then tried and convicted of causing public mischief.

Her conviction was overturned at the country's Supreme Court.

