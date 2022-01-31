Ayia Napa: Woman wins appeal against gang rape lie conviction
By Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
- Published
A British woman who reported being gang-raped in Cyprus has had her conviction for allegedly lying about the attack overturned.
The woman, then 19, told Cypriot police she had been raped by a group of 12 Israeli men in Ayia Napa in July 2019.
The Derbyshire teenager retracted the allegation after being held without a lawyer, and was then tried and convicted of causing public mischief.
Her conviction was overturned at the country's Supreme Court.
