Gracie Spinks death: Petition comes before MPs
The parents of a woman thought to have been killed by a stalker are presenting MPs with a petition calling for more support for victims.
Gracie Spinks, 23, was found fatally injured in a field, in Duckmanton, Derbyshire, on 18 June 2021.
It is thought Michael Sellers, 35, who was found dead nearby shortly afterwards, stabbed her to death.
The petition calling for Gracie's Law, which has more than 105,000 signatures, is being discussed at Westminster Hall.
Richard Spinks, Gracie's father, said the petition called for funding for police forces to provide advocates to support victims of stalking, and help officers investigate cases more thoroughly.
He said he and his wife Alison were delighted to have passed 100,000 signatures.
The couple are submitting the petition to their local MP, Labour's Toby Perkins, before observing the debate.
'Appalling consequences'
"We are hopeful that all members of parliament will respond and make changes in the current legislation and provide funding for stalking advocates for stalking victims and ongoing support for these victims along with tougher sentences for stalkers," he said.
"We, as parents of Gracie, will not let this cause go and will continue to pursue changes in the system to make the world a safer place for girls, women and men."
Mr Perkins said: "I think the debate is an incredibly important one. Stalking is an offence that has sometimes appalling consequences but regularly has a massive life-limiting impact on victims.
"It's often misunderstood by the police and society in general.
"The petition attempts to salvage something positive from Gracie's murder. It's about trying to ensure that within police forces there is a specialist responsible for stalking cases and to address the many failings that are often seen in terms of supporting victims.
"I think any MP who has ever had a constituent approach them as a result of these issues will recognise them."
