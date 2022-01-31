Lorry bridge strike causes road and rail delays in Derbyshire
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A road has been closed and rail services delayed after a lorry struck a railway bridge.
Derbyshire Police tweeted that the A6 at Ambergate was shut due to the crash, which happened just before 18:00 GMT.
The driver of the lorry - which is thought to be about 16ft (4.8m) high - tried to get under the marked low bridge.
The crash caused disruption to trains as Network Rail needed to inspect and assess the structural damage.
East Midlands Railway used replacement buses between Derby and Matlock while it waited for the vehicle to be removed and the bridge to be inspected.
It said trains were able to start to running normally again just after 19:40.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service officers based at Crich Fire Station said they had been called to assist with the crash.
It said: "One adult casualty was treated for minor injuries.
"Please avoid the area for the next few hours whilst recovery and clean up takes place."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.