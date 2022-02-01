Freda Walker: Minute's silence for woman, 86, found dead in home
By Sonia Kataria & Christina Massey
BBC News
- Published
Councillors have paid tribute to an 86-year-old woman found dead in her house by holding a minute's silence in her memory.
Freda Walker was discovered in her home in Station Road, Langwith Junction, Derbyshire, on 15 January.
North East Derbyshire District Council members observed the minute's silence at a meeting on Monday.
Vasile Culea, 33, has been charged with Mrs Walker's murder, and the attempted murder of her 88-year-old husband Ken.
'Excellent civic couple'
Mr Walker, a former chairman for Bolsover District Council, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.
North East Derbyshire District Council chairman Martin Thacker said Mr and Mrs Walker were an "excellent civic couple".
"Those of you who knew them both would say their love and care for each other was evident and Freda was the kindest person you could wish to meet," he said.
"Her death is truly shocking."
During the full council meeting attended by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, he added: "Ken was a member of the strategic alliance committee between our two authorities and a keen advocate of the partnership.
"I had the privilege of knowing Ken for 20 years and am aware of his drive to make a difference in his local community."
Mr Thacker sent his thoughts and prayers to Mr Walker, as well as his family and friends.
